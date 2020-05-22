Alabama’s April unemployment rate is 12.9%, up from March’s 3% rate

Alabama’s April unemployment rate is 12.9%, which is up from March’s 3% rate. April 2019’s rate was 3.2%.

This year’s rate for April represents 283,787 unemployed Alabamians, an increase of 216,783 during the month.

In March, 2,151,586 people in the state were counted as employed. That amount decreased to 1,911,512 in April.

“While we are certainly disappointed to see our unemployment rate rise so sharply this month, it’s not surprising,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “This global pandemic and national disaster has certainly impacted Alabamians’ ability to work.”

The state says wage and salary employment decreased by 201,700 in April, with losses in the leisure and hospitality sector (-79,500), the professional and business services sector (-29,500), the education and health services sector (-26,400) and the manufacturing sector (-24,200), among others.

The counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Geneva County, Bullock County, Pike County, Shelby County and Henry County.

The counties with the highest unemployment rates are Lowndes County, Wilcox County and Greene County.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Madison is considered a major city in the state with one of the lowest unemployment rates, at 8.3%.