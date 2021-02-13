Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Alabama works to improve COVID-19 vaccine equity as the rollout continues

As of Friday, February 12, 11.1 percent of all vaccinations in the state went to Black Alabamians.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 12:08 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the State of Alabama wrapped up a week of mass vaccination clinics, thousands of people received thier first dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna-manufactured vaccines. 

Among them were Kiietti and Arbie Parker. They said it was a pleasant surprise when they learned that they would be able to get their shots this week.

Kiietti and Arbie Parker pose after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. The couple got their shots during the final day of the mass vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park. (Courtesy: Arbie Parker) Kiietti and Arbie Parker pose after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. The couple got their shots during the final day of the mass vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park. (Courtesy: Arbie Parker)

"Based off of just how this past year has gone, and just how things seemed to be very unorganized, I really thought that it would be a lot later," Kiietti said.

But it was their jobs, education and manufacturing, that put them in the 1B eligibility group. That's something that Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said was intentional.

He pointed to the fact that group 1B represents more racial diversity than group 1A.

"Part of the racial disparity we're seeing in our vaccination rates is because of who we've targeted, in a way. If you start off with health care workers, in many cases, people of color are just under represented in that group," Dr. Harris said.

That disparity is reflected in the demographic numbers released by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) starting on Wednesday.

As of Friday, only 11.1 percent of all vaccines were given to those in Alabama's Black community. That's up slightly from the 10.8 percent reported on Wednesday. It's also notably higher than the 6 percent reported nationally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

However, U.S. Census data shows that Black residents make up 26.8 percent of Alabama's population and only 13.4 percent of the U.S. population. 

The latest data from ADPH shows that Black people in the state account for 27.9 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the state and 21 percent of cases. For 27.8 percent of all cases the race of the patient is not known. 

Similarly, 29 percent of the vaccinations that have been administered so far have no racial data connected to them and for 3.5 percent of vaccinations, the race is listed as "Unknown."

Dr. Karen Landers, the Northern Public Health District Medical Officer for ADPH, said that historically, racial data wasn't collected when it came to vaccines. She noted on Friday that the office's IT department is working to ramp up collection of that data to help reach under-served communities.

She said there is also the potential to fill in some of the missing gaps in racial demographic information.

"We should be able to capture this data on the second dose. But I think that an equally important issue is to continue to build vaccine confidence within the African-American community and other minority communities," Dr. Landers said.

In addition to increasing confidence in the vaccine, Dr. Harris said they are also working to reach people where they are physically. He said that's partly why the federal government in partnership with Walmart decided on the particular locations that were announced this week.

"They looked at areas where they had certain amounts of disease transmission going on, just historical data over the past few months. And I know they got a lot of input from the feds about equity issues and making sure they're reaching areas where they don't have other access to vaccine," Dr. Harris said.

Officials with Huntsville Hospital also told WAAY 31 on Friday that they are planning to go to under-served areas when they have enough vaccine to do so. A rough timeline of when that might happen was not immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 477570

Reported Deaths: 9021
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson691171265
Mobile34555667
Madison31219400
Tuscaloosa23291383
Montgomery21788449
Shelby21098192
Baldwin18960240
Lee14491137
Morgan13329230
Etowah12889288
Calhoun12539257
Marshall11057191
Houston9821244
Limestone9097125
Elmore9033165
Cullman8773169
St. Clair8524206
Lauderdale8432196
DeKalb8332162
Talladega7213143
Jackson640186
Walker6325234
Autauga597081
Blount5955116
Colbert5906112
Coffee512590
Dale4467103
Franklin393774
Russell390729
Covington380496
Escambia368556
Chilton367287
Tallapoosa3387129
Clarke336743
Chambers330592
Dallas3269126
Pike286167
Lawrence275583
Marion269187
Winston242261
Bibb237754
Geneva233662
Marengo224644
Pickens216247
Barbour203046
Hale201157
Fayette193549
Butler188664
Henry176839
Cherokee173837
Monroe163932
Randolph156638
Washington151331
Clay138653
Crenshaw138451
Macon136040
Cleburne133533
Lowndes128342
Lamar127532
Wilcox118323
Bullock113632
Conecuh104523
Perry103925
Sumter96329
Greene84032
Coosa82322
Choctaw54223
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 752033

Reported Deaths: 10812
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby839591410
Davidson77770804
Knox43304539
Hamilton38584424
Rutherford36557356
Williamson24084194
Unassigned22568176
Sumner20234298
Out of TN1665691
Montgomery16618198
Wilson15792204
Sullivan13673262
Blount13509166
Washington12439221
Bradley12194131
Maury11953151
Sevier11531150
Putnam10422164
Madison9854217
Robertson8484107
Hamblen7658153
Anderson7576147
Greene7156137
Tipton675793
Coffee6074110
Gibson6022137
Dickson5953100
Cumberland5901109
Carter5795147
Bedford5672115
McMinn565287
Roane559494
Lawrence547278
Loudon540161
Jefferson5315107
Warren523874
Dyer512596
Monroe508485
Hawkins499790
Franklin457779
Fayette453069
Obion425091
Lincoln405158
Rhea403366
Marshall381852
Cocke381787
Cheatham373940
Weakley365855
Campbell361352
Henderson355469
Giles355190
Carroll335479
Hardeman326962
White325961
Hardin321460
Macon320372
Lauderdale307240
Henry285372
Wayne282628
Overton276857
Marion273044
Scott260841
Haywood258658
DeKalb258146
McNairy256649
Claiborne251662
Smith246936
Hickman246038
Trousdale236621
Grainger230446
Fentress224242
Morgan219530
Johnson212537
Chester196945
Bledsoe194910
Crockett191544
Unicoi173646
Cannon170926
Lake165624
Union162028
Polk161521
Grundy155727
Decatur152234
Sequatchie148626
Humphreys147221
Benton141839
Lewis141824
Meigs123420
Jackson122731
Stewart119324
Clay105029
Perry100626
Houston99030
Moore91715
Van Buren76719
Pickett74322
Hancock4809

Most Popular Stories

Community Events