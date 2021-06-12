Alabama won't make deadline for amount of people vaccinated in the U.S.

As of Saturday, 1.7 million Alabamians, close to 35%, have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

That's far short of President Biden's July 4th goal, to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated.

WAAY-31 tells you why Alabama will not be making that deadline, now just three weeks away.

Dr. Karen Landers works with the Department of Public Health and she told us only a third of our population is vaccinated and we just can't make it to 70%.

But, she says the main thing is, they're still vaccinating people every single day.

"Some of our counties have persons at least receiving one vaccine and in a range of high 30% and some are very close to 40%," said Landers.

Dr. Karen Landers is the assistant public health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

She told us it's not a bad thing Alabama won't make President Biden's vaccination plan because the goal is to keep vaccinating no matter what.

"We absolutely must continue to make the ability to receive vaccines very convenient for people. We pretty much have vaccines in every corner of Alabama, there are a lot of providers of different kinds," she said.

Right now, you can get vaccines at hospitals, drug stores, grocery stores, and even at some non-profits and churches.

Dr. Landers says they are giving out the COVID vaccine every day and the priority right now is to keep getting people to roll their sleeves up.

"We are not through this pandemic yet and we literally have the opportunity, right now, to get this behind us with more vaccines," she said.

Dr. Landers says we've come a long way and we can't let our guard down just yet.

She says if you're eligible to look into the vaccine to help in the fight.