Johnson and Johnson doses will go to locations that haven’t yet received coronavirus vaccines

Alabama is getting roughly 40,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine. On Wednesday, the state's health department shared new details on where they'll go once they arrive.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will go to locations that haven't administered any shots. That's because the health department prefers vaccination sites to stick with one type of vaccine instead of administering multiple shots.

She said that allows facilities to stay consistent with their operations and streamline processes like vaccine preparations, administration and documentation.

Landers said this means people across the state will be able to get their coronavirus vaccines at more locations.

"In terms of the J&J, again, that will be provided to entities who have not been vaccinators, so that will give additional vaccinators in the state. However, again, 40,100 doses is all we have been told we're going to get at the moment," said Landers.

The future Johnson and Johnson vaccination sites have to be enrolled in the health deparment's ImmPRINT system in order to get doses. So far, more than 1,000 entities have been enrolled in that system.

The more than 40,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not enough for the state to move out of Phase 1B, though.

Landers said on Wednesday that everyone who wants a vaccine can't get one because there are just not enough to go around. She says we have pulled ahead of several other states when looking at our allocation, targeted population and our data.

"Until this week, we only had one product, excuse me, one type of product. We had two products, but one type of product. That's the messenger RNA vaccines. Now, the J&J vaccines, which is a replication incompetent adenovirus vaccine, has been approved," said Dr. Landers.

Now, even though the state has been allocated more vaccine doses with the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they haven't arrived yet. Beyond that initial allotment, the state is not sure if we will receive anymore of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.