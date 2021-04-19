Alabama coronavirus vaccination rollout lags behind the rest of the country

In Alabama, 1.4 million people have received one dose of coronavirus vaccine, but the state is still behind much of the country for our vaccine rollout.

Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health says that if you want to get a vaccine, you can in Morgan County, but your only options right now are Pfizer and Moderna.

"I think I said it one time, you know, had we had the J&J to start out with all those folks that we talked about a minute ago, we would now have 70, almost 100,000 people that had been vaccinated," said Smith.

In Morgan County, only 23,000 people have been fully vaccinated out of the 95,000 adults that are eligible for the vaccine in the county.

With only 24% of the population fully vaccinated, health officials are worried that people are not wearing their masks anymore now that the state mandate expired.

"We've had people not wearing their masks. I was out and about this weekend and I saw a lot of people without a mask. That's a little worrisome," said Anita Walden, Chief Nursing Officer for Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

Especially because there has been a slight increase in cases.

"We are seeing a little bit of an uptick in our cases, especially in Madison County, not so much here yet," said Walden.

There are only five positive inpatients, though, at Decatur-Morgan Hospital and none of them are on ventilators.

Even with those low numbers, health officials are still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

"Please, please get your vaccination. As a reminder, we have Pfizer vaccine and all Alabamians 16 and greater are eligible now," said Walden.

A representative with the Alabama Department of Public Health says they're trying to improve vaccination rates across the state through the National Guard clinics and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnerships.