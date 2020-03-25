Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Alabama unemployment claims skyrocket amid coronavirus pandemic

The Alabama Department of Labor said nearly 17,000 people filed unemployment claims over two days.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 8:39 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Thousands of Alabamians are filing for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic causes workplaces to temporarily close or reduce operations.

The Alabama Department of Labor said nearly 17,000 people filed unemployment claims over two days. Most of the claims were listed as related to the coronavirus outbreak. Most were from the hospitality industry.

Alabama and other states have mandated closures to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus and avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events