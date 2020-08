Alabama tops 2,000 coronavirus deaths, adds 929 new cases

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 113,723 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 929 cases from Thursday.

The department says there are 48,028 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 14,005. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 2,017, an increase of 27 deaths from Thursday.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 6,088 total cases/ 507 new cases in last 14 days/ 46 deaths

Morgan County: 2,742 total cases/ 285 new cases in last 14 days/ 22 deaths

Limestone County: 1,596 total cases/ 189 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Lawrence County: 433 total cases/ 69 new cases in last 14 days/ 5 deaths

Marshall County: 3,457 total cases/ 243 new cases in last 14 days/ 41 deaths

DeKalb County: 2,035 total cases/ 165 new cases in last 14 days/ 14 deaths

Jackson County: 1,247 total cases/ 156 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Lauderdale County: 1,384 total cases/ 165 new cases in last 14 days/ 23 deaths

Colbert County: 1,393 total cases/ 150 new cases in last 14 days/ 21 deaths

Franklin County: 1,504 total cases/ 189 new cases in last 14 days/ 26 deaths

