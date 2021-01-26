Alabama to see small increase in coronavirus vaccine delivery to state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state health officer says Alabama will see an increase in COVID-19-vaccine doses coming in federal shipments.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said he was informed Tuesday that Alabama will receive an additional 10,000 first doses in its upcoming delivery.

The state had been receiving about 60,000 first doses each week, but will see that jump to 70,000 in the coming week.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday that she was pleased to learn of the increase, but said there is a long way to go to be able to provide vaccinations to everyone who wants one.