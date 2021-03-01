Alabama to receive 40,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week

Alabama will receive 40,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week.

The Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for the single-dose vaccine. It’s approved for people 18 years of age and older.

After this week’s shipment, it’s unclear when Alabama will receive more doses.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be used to target a specific population, but will go through its “normal allocation process of identifying providers that are next in line to receive vaccine.”

As of Monday, the state has identified 35 coronavirus variant cases. Also, as of Monday, Alabama has administered 920,566 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

You can find the Alabama Department of Public Health's dashboard for coronavirus data here and its vaccine allocation plan here.