Alabama to move to next phase of mass coronavirus vaccinations

We talked with several people on Friday at one of North Alabama’s biggest vaccination sites.

They’re excited to see more people getting protection.

"I'm feeling wonderful, and I'm thankful that I'm able to get it today," said Betty Lanier, vaccine recipient.

Lanier got her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at John Hunt Park on Friday. She is happy that the state is expanding eligibility so more people can get vaccinated.

"I want them to sign up and get the vaccine so we all can be healthy and have an active life maybe by end of summer," said Lanier.

Even though more people will be eligible for the vaccine, they might not be able to get it right away.

"I'm 78, so I was eligible quite awhile ago," said Larry Tapp, vaccine recipient.

Tapp waited a month before getting a vaccine appointment at John Hunt Park. He says the people who will be eligible on March 22 probably feel the same way he did a month ago.

"You know, when is this gonna happen?" said Tapp.

Tapp says he feels great, though, to finally be getting the vaccine.

"We're just glad to be here. Been looking forward to it all week. We got the call on last Friday, I guess, and we're scheduled for a second shot April 2, so you know we're tickled," he said.

We reached out to Huntsville Hospital about their plans for the expanded vaccinations in 10 days. A representative from the hospital says they're still working out the details.