Alabama state superintendent of education speaks on importance of masking

As some schools in the state are being forced to close and others are seeing more positive COVID cases, we wanted to bring some of your concerns to the state education department.

WAAY-31 spoke with Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey on what he wants to see to keep our schools open.

Students wear masks in school Students wear masks in school

Dr. Mackey told us there's two main things and we all know what it is: masks and getting the COVID vaccine.

He says if you can't or don't want the shot, you must​​ wear your mask indoors.

He told us the state education department does not​ have the authority to enforce a mask mandate, but can allow local school systems to make their own decision.

"Public health officials keep telling us that wearing a mask is one of the ways we can mitigate the spread of COVID. So, even though we don't have the authority to require it, we're not telling the boards to do this or do that on requirement. But as far as encouragement, with our parents, I absolutely would encourage every parent to send their child to school with a mask for indoor activities," said Dr. Eric Mackey.

Dr. Mackey told us the state can only​​ require masks if there is an emergency order sent down from the governor.

He told us they will continue to recommend wearing a mask and re-assured us they want to keep their schools open for as long as possible.

But it's all on everyone to do the right thing.