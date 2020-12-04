Alabama state senator’s bill would keep you from being forced to get coronavirus vaccine

An Alabama state senator is working on a bill that would make sure you aren't forced to get a coronavirus vaccine once it is available.

Sen. Arthur Orr of Morgan County said he decided to move forward with the legislation after attorneys determined the state health officer could arguably have the power to mandate that citizens receive the vaccine.

Alabama State Sen. Arthur Orr Alabama State Sen. Arthur Orr

Orr said it's not an indictment on current health officer Dr. Scott Harris, but says under our current laws, the un-elected position has an enormous amount of power.

"We need to look at limiting that authority that they would have, and it may not be for this particular pandemic, but unfortunately we'll probably have more pandemics down the road," Orr said.

He also said with a vaccine developed as quickly as the ones we're likely to see by the end of the year - he believes people should be able to decide whether they want to get it or not.

Orr said he’ll pre-file the bill for the state legislative session that starts in February.