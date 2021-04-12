Alabama senior citizen centers can reopen for indoor activities on Apr. 19

Alabama senior citizen centers will be allowed to reopen for indoor activities as of Monday, Apr. 19.

“Our senior citizens have looked forward to the time when we could regather at these nurturing senior centers and I am so glad the day has come when the centers can reopen for indoor programs,” said Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown.

The decision to reopen for indoor activities at senior centers will be made by each municipality/senior center manager, according to the department. You’ll want to contact your local senior center to learn about individual reopening plans. You can also contact your local Area Agency on Aging through the Alabama Age Line at 1-877-425-2243.

The Department of Senior Services issued guidelines for indoor activities in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s Apr. 7 Safer Apart order. You can read them below: