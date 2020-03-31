Alabama says 18 coronavirus patients have died

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

The department says of these 18, 13 deaths have been confirmed to be caused by the coronavirus.

“To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff," the state says.

Once a review is complete and if the death is attributed to coronavirus, it will be added to the confirmed number of deaths.

As of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 952 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.