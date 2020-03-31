Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama state veterans home employee tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Madison mayor, Huntsville area health professionals discuss coronavirus response Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama says 18 coronavirus patients have died

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 10:43 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:08 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

The department says of these 18, 13 deaths have been confirmed to be caused by the coronavirus.

“To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff," the state says.

Once a review is complete and if the death is attributed to coronavirus, it will be added to the confirmed number of deaths.

As of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 952 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events