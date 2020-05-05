Clear

Alabama reports more than 300 coronavirus deaths

Posted: May 5, 2020 8:55 AM
Updated: May 5, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

As of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 310 coronavirus deaths.

It says 8,120 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 310 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, five in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, two in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, three in Elmore County, two in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, two in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 49 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 28 in Lee County, two in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, six in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 68 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, eight in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, four in Randolph County, 13 in Shelby County, three in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 22 in Tallapoosa County, three in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 53

Baldwin County: 188

Barbour County: 45

Bibb County: 43

Blount County: 40

Bullock County: 16

Butler County: 114

Calhoun County: 105

Chambers County: 302

Cherokee County: 16

Chilton County: 58

Choctaw County: 52

Clarke County: 42

Clay County: 22

Cleburne County: 12

Coffee County: 134

Colbert County: 41

Conecuh County: 9

Coosa County: 30

Covington County: 45

Crenshaw County: 25

Cullman County: 58

Dale County: 34

Dallas County: 65

DeKalb County: 90

Elmore County: 111

Escambia County: 32

Etowah County: 146

Fayette County: 6

Franklin County: 136

Geneva County: 11

Greene County: 61

Hale County: 56

Henry County: 27

Houston County: 98

Jackson County: 50

Jefferson County: 993

Lamar County: 12

Lauderdale County: 63

Lawrence County: 14

Lee County: 404

Limestone County: 47

Lowndes County: 75

Macon County: 40

Madison County: 237

Marengo County: 66

Marion County: 85

Marshall County: 355

Mobile County: 1,223

Monroe County: 13

Montgomery County: 438

Morgan County: 76

Perry County: 16

Pickens County: 56

Pike County: 79

Randolph County: 79

Russell County: 63

Shelby County: 330

St. Clair County: 76

Sumter County: 81

Talladega County: 64

Tallapoosa County: 299

Tuscaloosa County: 237

Walker County: 100

Washington County: 38

Wilcox County: 72

Winston County: 16

Total: 8,120

Most Popular Stories

Community Events