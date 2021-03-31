ADPH explains why Alabama is last for coronavirus vaccine rollout in the nation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Alabama dead last in the nation for our COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A representative with the Alabama Department of Public Health says though we are not far behind several other states.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says there are multiple factors impacting our vaccine rollout.

The state originally started with a lower allocation of vaccines.

Alabama also did not have enough providers and staff to give out our limited supply of them so, the state started at a lower point than many other states.

Currently, people are still struggling though to get the vaccine even though they want it because of transportation issues or other challenges.

"If you look at our ranking it is 50th, but if you look at the percentages separating us it's actually tenths of percents. Very, very, very small," said Landers.

Now Landers says we are not in a race against other states but in a race within our own state to vaccinate Alabamians.

Now the new CDC Director warned of a fourth surge of COVID-19, but a representative with the Alabama Department of Public Health says its our choice whether or not that happens.

Right now COVID-19 cases in Madison County are the lowest they have been since June.

There hasn't been a surge in cases since the holidays, but that doesn't mean there couldn't be another one.

Landers says Alabamians have a choice right now to stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting a vaccine when you become eligible.

Landers also stressed that we all have to keep up with preventative measures.

"My medical advice is get your vaccine and wear your mask and carry out your other mitigation standards so, we will not experience that additional wave of COVID," said Landers.

Now the mask mandate for Alabama ends April 9, but Landers suggests that you continue to take advice from health care professionals and protect yourself.