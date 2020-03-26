Alabama public schools closed, instruction from home for rest of year due to coronavirus

Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama public schools will be closed for the rest of the current school year.

Schools will provide instruction from home starting April 6.

Ivey said the state is working to find solutions for students in homes without internet access.

State officials said schools will offer take-home learning packets from teachers.

Alabama Public Television will be broadcasting some courses on its television stations.

The end of the current school year now will be June 5, but schools that finish instruction before then will be able to end their school year earlier.

