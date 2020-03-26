Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama public schools will be closed for the rest of the current school year.
Schools will provide instruction from home starting April 6.
Ivey said the state is working to find solutions for students in homes without internet access.
State officials said schools will offer take-home learning packets from teachers.
Alabama Public Television will be broadcasting some courses on its television stations.
The end of the current school year now will be June 5, but schools that finish instruction before then will be able to end their school year earlier.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more information.
Related Content
- Alabama public schools closed, instruction from home for rest of year due to coronavirus
- All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus
- Auburn, UNA to only have online instruction for remainder of spring semester due to coronavirus
- Alabama Community College System temporarily discontinues on-campus instruction
- Arab City Schools closing Monday due to coronavirus
- Athens, Russellville, Cullman City schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus
- Tennessee schools to close by Friday due to coronavirus
- Jackson County Schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns
- Sheffield City Schools close due to threat of coronavirus
- Alabama education officials say no state report cards for schools this year due to coronavirus
Scroll for more content...