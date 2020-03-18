Clear
Alabama delays March 31 GOP Senate runoff to July 14

Alabama is postponing its March 31 Republican runoff for US Senate until July 14 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:57 AM
Posted By: Associated Press, Ashley Thusius

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama is postponing its scheduled March 31 primary runoff in the Senate race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the runoff is being rescheduled to July 14. The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.

