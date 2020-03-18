Alabama delays March 31 GOP Senate runoff to July 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama is postponing its scheduled March 31 primary runoff in the Senate race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the runoff is being rescheduled to July 14. The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.

