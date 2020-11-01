Clear
Alabama political leaders ready for Election night

Hundreds of people waited in line on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to submit their applications for an absentee ballot. This was the deadline for applications to be turned in.
Hundreds of people waited in line on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to submit their applications for an absentee ballot. This was the deadline for applications to be turned in.

We lay out what you need to know before Tuesday night

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 7:27 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2020 7:57 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

We're just two days away from the end of voting for the general election and we wanted to let you know what to expect over the next two days of voting.

WAAY-31 spoke with Alabama State's Secretary John Merrill about what you can do if you get sick with coronavirus and still need to vote.

Political leaders want to offer everyone the opportunity to vote come this Tuesday and John Merrill told us they even have a provision in place for you to vote if you contract coronavirus this week.

"We will not only break the record, but shatter the record. It's very exciting," said Merrill.

Secretary of State John Merrill said on Sunday that Alabama voters broke the voter registration record.

He added that by election day, we'll probably have made history with voter turnout.

We spoke with some people in downtown about how they're feeling about election day and many said they're thankful that Alabama's normally strict absentee voting laws are easing up for voters this season.

"The fact that people can go down to the courthouse, the fact that some people in some counties are able to drop off and do curbside voting, the fact we're having historic amounts of mail-in voting is amazing because not everyone can go on 7 to 7 on a Tuesday," said John O'Brian.

There's also help for you if you get sick in the coming days leading up to election day!

You can ask for an emergency absentee ballot on the day of voting.

"They have to have a signed statement by their doctor indicating that they are ill and they have COVID and because of that they're eligible to be considered under the emergency provision," said Merrill.

At the polls, you are being asked to wear a mask, but it's not required.

If you're voting absentee, there's an option that you can select that says you do not feel comfortable physically coming to the polls with the pandemic going on...or you could mail-in your ballot.

Either way, people are hoping on Tuesday night, everything stays kosher.

"Hopefully we can continue the 2 centuries of peaceful transfer of power that we have here in this country," said O'Brian.

If you are mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday and received no later than election day by noon.

If you're dropping it off in person, yu must do so by Monday at 5 p.m.

