Alabama pauses use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal recommendation

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced on Tuesday that out of an abundance of caution, Alabama will temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine being given in the state.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said they are recommending to pause the use of the vaccine over six reported U.S. cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot. Read more here.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued this statement:

“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for Alabama. It is important to know that the adverse effects potentially stemming from the Johnson & Johnson shot have been extremely rare in the country, but out of an abundance of caution, Alabama is temporarily pausing these shots until we know more. I commend Dr. Harris for taking this swift step in our state so that we can continue moving forward, getting shots in the arms and putting COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”

CVS issued this statement about the vaccine:

“We have implemented a pause in the use of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine per the recommendation from federal health agencies. We continue to offer both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

“Due to this pause, we are emailing all customers who have a scheduled appointment to receive a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Pharmacy to inform them that their appointment is being cancelled. We regret any inconvenience and will follow up with affected customers to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible.”