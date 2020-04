1,614 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to rise in Alabama and Saturday evening, the state had passed 1,600.

As of 5:40 p.m., there were 1,614 cases across the state with 26 confirmed deaths related to the virus and 44 reported deaths.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 373. It's followed by Madison County and Shelby County, which have 125 and 124 cases respectively.

As of now, there are only two counties without any confirmed cases: Geneva County and Perry County.

Here is the latest count in north Alabama: