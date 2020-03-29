Alabama now has more than 800 confirmed coronavirus cases

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Alabama has now passed the 800 case milestone.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), there are now 806 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Jefferson County continues to have the most cases by a wide margin. That county has 240 cases. The next highest is Shelby County with 78, followed by Madison County with 76.

Right now there are only four deaths that have been confirmed by the ADPH, which are in Chambers, Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties.

Other county health systems have reported coronavirus-related deaths, but those have not been added to the ADPH official total at this time.

On Saturday, the East Alabama Medical Center reported five such deaths: three from Chambers County and two from Lee County. It's unclear if the death confirmed by the ADPH is one of those three.

On Friday, the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that a 66-year-old man died after testing positive for the virus. The agency said the man had traveled out of state and "had a history of underlying medical conditions."

Here's where the rest of the Tennessee Valley stands on its current number of confirmed cases: