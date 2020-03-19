UPDATE; Alabama now has 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus

There are now 78 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Thursday morning.

It shows one case in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, one in Chambers, five in Elmore, 10 in Lee, 34 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, five in Madison, one in Mobile, three in Montgomery, nine in Shelby, one in St. Clair, one in Talladega, four in Tuscaloosa and one in Walker.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

