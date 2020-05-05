Alabama monitors coronavirus numbers after stay-at-home order lifted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials are watching to see if the state has any upswing in coronavirus activity after the state lifted a stay-home order last week.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said right now it is unclear “what direction” the state is headed. He said by around May 10, the state should hopefully be able to judge if there is any rebound of virus activity.

Alabama has reported more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and had nearly 300 deaths from the disease. The state added 800 cases over a three-day period.