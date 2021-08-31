Alabama monitoring oxygen supply and requesting 200 ventilators from federal government

Several hospitals in the South are running out of oxygen as COVID cases and hospitalizations soar.

The Alabama Hospital Association says there's no oxygen shortage in Alabama right now, but they are keeping a close eye on supply.

Some hospitals in the Southeast and Southwest parts of the state are reporting supply chain issues. The deputy director explained those issues could be caused by suppliers having trouble hiring drivers to get supplies like oxygen to hospitals.

"The next few weeks are going to test everyone and our structure of our healthcare delivery systems," Deputy Director Danne Howard said. "Right now, we are able to keep up and are providing that level of care. Our hospitals are doing a fabulous job responding under the most strained resources you can imagine."

The Alabama Hospital Association says more people are on ventilators and in the ICU than ever before in this pandemic. High flow oxygen is being used by hospitals across the country in order to keep COVID patients from being put on a ventilator.

Alabama also requested 200 more ventilators in order to stay ahead of the pandemic and avoid a shortage.

Right now. there are nearly 2,900 COVID inpatients in alabama. Around 54% are in the ICU.

The Alabama Hospital Association reports -84 ICU beds, but that does not mean patients aren't getting the care they need. Hospitals are setting up ICU units outside of what's typically considered an ICU bed. Unfortunately, there's not enough staff for these special capacity beds meaning current workers are having to pick up extra work.

The deputy director warns the trend looks like things will continue to deteriorate.

"The patients that are presenting are sicker, are younger and require more intensive care, and so that consumes and requires more resources in not only your specialized staff, but also your specialized bed capacity," Howard said.

The Alabama Hospital Association says they are not advocating for any type of ordinances, but plead for everyone to take action like wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds and getting the COVID vaccine.