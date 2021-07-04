Alabama misses President Biden's vaccination goal for the 4th of July

Sunday, Alabama missed a deadline.

President Joe Biden wanted at least 70% of adults partly vaccinated in each state by July 4th and only 20 states reached that goal.

WAAY-31 spoke with people about Alabama's current vaccination rate.

Vaccination rates have increasingly slowed down over the summer.

Right now, only 40% of Alabama's population is partly vaccinated and the concern grows as the delta variant becomes a bigger risk.

Life seems to be getting back to normal with people out and about, celebrating the Fourth of July.

But COVID is still on the back of some minds.

"I realize people should have a right not to do that but it's harming other people. We'll never reach herd immunity until we get more people vaccinated," said one person.

1.8 million people are partly vaccinated in Alabama, missing Biden's 70% goal.

Right now, Huntsville Hospital is dealing with an uptick in younger patients who are not vaccinated, and agencies are working to help motivate more people to roll up their sleeves and get a shot.

Alabama is just slow to come around but when we do come around, I think it's monumental. Speaking for this state and especially the country in general. I think it's going to happen," said another person.

In Huntsville, there's a sign that vaccination rates have slowed down.

Huntsville Hospital moved its vaccine clinic to the Fever and Flu clinic since the demand has gone down.

You can still register online for an appointment, you'll just come off Governors Drive now.