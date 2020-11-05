Alabama mask-wearing order for coronavirus extended into December

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that Alabama’s mask-wearing order will be extended through 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order.

This is due to the continuing impact of coronavirus.

Restaurant and other businesses who have had to reduce occupancy of customers due to coronavirus restriction also will be allowed to expand how many people they can serve at once.

Emergency occupancy rates will be removed for retailers, gyms and fitness centers, and entertainment venues. An exception to social-distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses — including barber shops, hair salons, gyms, and restaurants — if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier, such as Plexi-glass.

