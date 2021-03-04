Alabama mask-wearing order ends April 9; more hospital, nursing home visitors OK now

The state of Alabama no longer will have a mandatory mask-wearing mandate after 5 p.m. April 9, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

The current mask mandate was set to expire Friday. Ivey said this extension into April will be the last of the move that was created to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ivey’s office said this mask extension is to allow businesses ample time to implement policies of their own and make any adjustments they would like ahead of April 9.

Other changes announced Thursday:

HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES Subject to reasonable restrictions, patients and residents will be allowed visits from as many as two caregivers (up from one) or as many as two visitors (up from one) at a time

SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS Programs other than congregate meals may resume, but only outdoors and subject to guidelines by the Alabama Department of Senior Services. Meals still available by curbside pick-up or delivery

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES Still may open, but with no limit on party size at tables. Still required: Partitions or 6 feet between tables and additional sanitation rules and guidelines

SUMMER CAMP Still may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. The social-distancing requirement was changed to mirror the one used for schools.

