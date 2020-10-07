Alabama leaders prepare for the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine

Just like in every other state in the nation and country in the world, Alabama medical leaders, government officials and residents are anxiously awaiting a coronavirus vaccine.

While scientists are hard at work on one, Alabama leaders already are preparing for its arrival so it can be distributed as quickly as possible.

On Wednesday, local officials said they don't know when a coronavirus vaccine will arrive, but some of the methods that will be used to distribute it are already in place today.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said Alabama is gearing up to distribute vaccinations in a mass setting by hosting drive thru flu clinics. This helps prepare for the mass release that's expected once a coronavirus vaccine is available.

Along with drive thru clinics, the ADPH is working with its partners in pharmacies, doctors offices and hospitals to prepare for this vaccine.

Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong, and Dr. Landers hope we have a successful vaccine out to the public as soon as possible.

“The biggest thing that I see is hopefully an effective vaccine is just right around the corner," said Strong. "I believe that right there is what our country is seeking, it’s what the world is seeking."

“Once those vaccines are available, they initially will be available to persons that are in certain risk categories, and again, as those persons are vaccinated we will have more vaccines for the general public but there will be guidance on this from CDC," said Dr. Landers.

Dr. Landers said individuals expected to receive the vaccination first are health care providers, first responders and people more likely to get the virus because of their jobs.

Dr. Landers quoted White House Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and said a vaccine will hopefully be available sometime in 2021.