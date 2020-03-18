Alabama lawmakers allow businesses to offer to-go alcohol during coronavirus outbreak

State lawmakers are relaxing alcohol regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board authorized emergency powers to allow restaurants and bars to have the option of alcohol to go.
The ruling that went into effect Wednesday allows all restaurants and bars to temporarily sell to-go only alcohol. This comes as restaurants are forced to provide delivery and curbside pickup.
The rule does not allow the sale of mixed drinks or open containers of alcohol to go.
