Alabama lawmaker concerned coronavirus contact tracing could infringe on rights

As the state tries to ramp up contract tracing, some lawmakers are worried the practice could infringe on citizens' rights.

We spoke with Sen. Arthur Orr, who says his concern is that people's freedoms could be impacted if they come in contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

That's why legislation is being drafted right now. Here's what it aims to do:

Protect people's privacy and freedom of movement

Prevent any cell phone app from ever being mandatory

Weigh freedom and public health

"My concern with all of this is where does it lead? Right now, the Alabama Department of Public Health is making it all voluntary, but they could at some point in the future say that it's mandatory," Orr said.

Orr added that he believes there shouldn't be mandatory quarantines.

The next legislative session isn't until February, but Orr says a special session could be called before then.