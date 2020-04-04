With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases passing 1,600 on Saturday, Governor Kay Ivey announced the creation of a group of medical volunteers to help combat the virus.
The Alabama ReadyOP program was created through a partnership between the Governor's Office of Volunteer Services (GOVS) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The program is designed to collect volunteers and information on potential reserve staff. It would then send out alerts if they need to call upon the help of "qualified retired health professional, medical students and related professionals," according to Ivey's office.
Starting now Alabama ReadyOP is seeking "recently retired, part-time health professionals and medical students, related professionals and lay people to sign up."
The organization is also hoping to reach those health-care providers whose offices closed due to the coronavirus.
You can sign up to receive alerts and learn more about the initiative by clicking here.
Related Content
- Alabama launches medical volunteer service to help combat spread of coronavirus
- Bishop of Episcopal Diocese of Alabama suspends worship services amid coronavirus spread
- These states have some of the most drastic restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus
- Church services canceled, altered in North Alabama by coronavirus
- Jackson County Jail taking temperatures, more to combat coronavirus
- Alabama coronavirus spread on similar pace with Tennessee, Louisiana based on last three days
- Alabama has 501 coronavirus cases
- Alabama has 1,000 coronavirus cases
- Limestone County Schools working to prevent coronavirus from spreading
- Morgan County jail has procedures in place if coronavirus spreads