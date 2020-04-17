Alabama jobless rate up substantially to 3.5%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's unemployment rate is up substantially to 3.5%, and it will go even higher because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Statistics released by the state on Friday show the state's jobless rate has increased in March from the record-low 2.7% in February. While that's bad enough, the report notes that the full impact of the COVID-19 shutdown isn't included since most closings and layoffs happened after statistics were gathered. That means the April numbers will be worse.

The March jobless rate reflects a loss of more than 24,000 jobs as efforts to stop the spread of the virus were taking hold.