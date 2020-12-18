Alabama jobless rate drops to 4.4%, still above 2019 level

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in November, a big improvement from earlier in the year but still above last year’s level.

The preliminary, seasonally adjust rate for last month was better than October’s revised rate of 5.7%. But it was still higher than the November 2019 level of 2.7%.

A statement from the Alabama Department of Labor says the November rate represents 100,537 unemployed people.

Cullman County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate, 2.4%. Rural Wilcox County was worst in the state at 10.9%.