Alabama issues proclamation to prevent coronavirus challenges for inmates, law enforcement

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a supplemental state of emergency proclamation to prevent challenges during the coronavirus pandemic for Alabama’s inmates and law enforcement agencies.

A statement from Ivey’s office says the proclamation “seeks to prevent and mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities by ensuring that inmates arriving from the county jails will be processed according to prevailing medical standards (specifically, a 14-day quarantine period).”

The proclamation ratifies a 30-day moratorium on inmate intake that was announced in late March. It also requires county sheriffs and jails to maintain custody of state inmates until they can “safely be transferred to a DOC facility under the new intake procedures.”

Counties will receive reimbursement for additional costs in housing and providing medical care to state inmates.

The Alabama Department of Corrections issued this statement in response to the proclamation:

"Maintaining the safety, security, and well-being of our inmate population, staff, and the public remains the ADOC’s highest priority, which is why it was absolutely necessary to modify our intake process to align with prevailing medical standards and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities. While the modified intake process has created nuanced challenges for both our Department and the county jails, we are confident this important safety measure was an important step for our Department to take. We appreciate the cooperation of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Alabama Sheriffs Association, and county jails, and we greatly appreciate Governor Ivey leading the way by working with both parties to identify a solution, as outlined in her proclamation. The ADOC looks forward to working with all parties in good faith, as well as resuming inmate intake rates to pre-COVID levels as soon as it is safe to do so."

You can find the proclamation below: