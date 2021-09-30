Alabama is expected to see a decrease in COVID deaths and hospitalizations

The CDC expects we're going to see fewer people die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks. They said it will be the first time the rate of COVID-19 deaths has decreased across the country since the beginning of summer.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said she expects the same.

Landers said the expected decrease in hospitalizations and deaths is all connected to the number of positive cases in general.

“Fewer people being hospitalized obviously means fewer adverse outcomes, fewer deaths," she said.

According to the CDC, on Monday there were over 800 new weekly COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. They're expecting the number to drop to 500 new weekly deaths by November 1.

Landers said the higher number of deaths the state is currently seeing correlates with the trend health care officials have seen before.

“If you see a decline in cases, and again, once you get past that curve of deaths, then certainly all of us expect with less disease to have better outcomes," said Landers.

Along with the decrease in COVID-19 deaths, the number of hospitalizations is expected to decrease as well.

Alabama is currently seeing about 200 new COVID patients in the hospital each week. The CDC expects by November, the state will see about 150 new hospitalizations each week.

Landers said it doesn't mean people should stop their safety protocols.

"The caution is when we start to see a decline, like this, people want to say, ‘Delta is finally over. COVID is finally over. We’re finally out of this,'" she said. "Everyone wants this to happen. Including me, but right now we’re still in high community transmission.”

In fact, she credits the COVID safety protocols and the vaccine being the reason behind the anticipated decrease of COVID.

“Those better outcomes can be improved that much more if we prevent people from getting COVID, and also, persons who get COVID who qualify, get those persons the monoclonal antibodies and try to keep them out of the hospital," said Landers.