Alabama inmates making masks for state correctional system

Inmates in the Alabama Department of Corrections are making face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama inmates are making masks to be distributed across the state’s correctional system.

Inmates at Holman Correctional Facility and Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women are producing face masks to first be given to correctional staff, then to inmates considered high-risk and then to the broader inmate population.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) estimates the inmates will be able to make between 2,000 and 2,500 masks a day.

Masks will be distributed this week.

ADOC says it’s also partnering with advocacy groups to get additional hygiene supplies.

