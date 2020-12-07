Alabama hits new record for coronavirus hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has set a new record of more than 2,000 coronavirus patients in state hospitals.

State numbers show that 2,079 patients were in the hospital Monday.

Dr. Don Williamson is the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. He says at least three hospitals have begun to postpone non-emergency procedures amid staff shortages.

Williamson says he is concerned the situation will worsen headed into the holidays.

The state health department has reported more than 272,000 confirmed and probable virus cases and more than 3,800 confirmed and probable virus deaths in Alabama.

You can find statewide coronavirus data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health, as of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.