Alabama health representative: “We are in a mess”

Just like the invasive kudzu vines spread unchecked, Covid is taking over Alabama. That is the assessment of one health official speaking during a virus response update in Decatur Monday.

Alabama Public Health Department representative Judy Smith joined other River City leaders to update current Covid case data in Morgan County during the public briefing. Officials discussed the uphill battle they say they are facing in a state with the lowest vaccination rates in the nation and some of the highest positivity rates.

Smith did not sugarcoat things.

“Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate of any state in the nation, we have to do something about this, we can’t continue to let our people die, continue to let our people be sick," Smith said.

She pointed to low vaccination rates and a reluctance for people to wear masks for allowing the Delta variant to spread.

Morgan county following statewide spiking case positivity rates right now. Smith said over the weekend they say a few beds opened up in the hospital, because those patients died. Seeing inpatient numbers decrease because of this is a “real tragedy,” she said.

Smith got right to the point describing what health care professionals are up against right now.

“We are in a mess, we really are in a mess. Our numbers continue to climb, our hospitalizations continue to climb, our death rate continues to climb.”

Smith praised Decatur City School leaders' decision to move to mandatory masking there. She also was blunt with her assessment of what covid variants could spell for the state if vaccination rates don't increase dramatically: more death and the real threat of even worse variants in the future.