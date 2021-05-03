Alabama health official says kids ages 12 to 15 should get Pfizer coronavirus vaccine when available

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 this week. However, some parents are wondering if it's really necessary to get their children vaccinated.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health argues it's necessary not only to protect children, but to stop the pandemic as a whole.

"We believe that unless we have a vaccine in the pediatric age group, that we can't get to where we need to be in terms of control of this," says Dr. Landers.

Even if kids have less severe symptoms of coronavirus, they can still infect other people. Dr. Landers says parents should vaccinate their children so they can go back to enjoying every day activities.

"If we want our kids to be out and about in sports and in band, and in all of the activities that children enjoy, we really need to protect them," says Dr. Landers.

She explains parents should not be concerned with the safety of the vaccine, since it's going through all of the necessary trials to prove it's safe and effective.