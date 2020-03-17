Alabama health department urges delaying dental work due to coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending that residents postpone all non-urgent dental procedures between March 19 and April 10.
This all part of the effort to combat coronavirus.
The department said the situation will be reassessed April 10 and new guidance will be issued.
As of March 17, 39 people in Alabama have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
