Alabama health department shortens operating hours for coronavirus hotline

The Alabama Department of Public Health is shortening its operating hours for the state’s informational coronavirus hotline, after a reduction in call volume after hours.

Starting June 15, the call line will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. An email option is also available for questions during the same hours.

The toll-free hotline number is 800-270-7268. You can also email covid19info@adph.state.al.us.

To find out where testing sites are located in the state, call 888-264-2256.