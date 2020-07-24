Alabama health department says coronavirus update on July 23 was incorrect due to ‘data entry error’

The Alabama Department of Public Health said on Friday that its update for coronavirus data on July 23 was incorrect due to a data entry error.

In a thread on its Twitter account, the department said lab results were marked as positive when they were, in fact, negative. It said the issue was “quickly discovered and a correction in the numbers of reported cases has been made as of July 24.”

According to the health department, no patients received incorrect test results due to the error. It said the error only affected numbers reported on the state’s website and dashboard for July 22.

The department said the daily confirmed case count for July 22 should have been 1,933, not 2,240, as was originally reported.

“ADPH closely monitors data transmitted to us and has a system of checks & balances in place for data entry, as the accuracy of information is vital to the COVID-19 outbreak response,” the state said in the Twitter thread.

