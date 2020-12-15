Alabama health department announces list of hospitals getting the coronavirus vaccine

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced which hospitals are receiving the coronavirus vaccine in the first round of distribution.

The first two people in the state to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine were physicians at Southeast Health in Dothan.

Walter Doty IV, MD, and Ravi Nallamothu, MD, received the first doses Tuesday morning. They were administered by Chris Holland, RN, Director of Surgical Services at Southeast Health.

The vaccine is initially being distributed to 15 hospitals in Alabama. These doses are for frontline health workers in hospitals.

The following hospitals are receiving the vaccine: