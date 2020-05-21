Alabama has 7,951 ‘presumed recoveries,’ 529 deaths from coronavirus

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,414 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,336 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

In a new set of numbers released for the first time Thursday night, the state says 7,951 patients are "presumed recoveries." The state says this number will be updated weekly.

There are 529 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Three in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 11 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 23 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, five in Franklin County, four in Greene County, three in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 85 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 107 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 28 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, five in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 59 in Tallapoosa County, nine in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and six in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 147

Baldwin County: 270

Barbour County: 100

Bibb County: 52

Blount County: 48

Bullock County: 71

Butler County: 321

Calhoun County: 136

Chambers County: 330

Cherokee County: 31

Chilton County: 84

Choctaw County: 133

Clarke County: 91

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 184

Colbert County: 112

Conecuh County: 23

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 62

Crenshaw County: 52

Cullman County: 73

Dale County: 76

Dallas County: 179

DeKalb County: 209

Elmore County: 238

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 226

Fayette County: 10

Franklin County: 411

Geneva County: 28

Greene County: 88

Hale County: 110

Henry County: 48

Houston County: 154

Jackson County: 69

Jefferson County: 1,469

Lamar County: 18

Lauderdale County: 119

Lawrence County: 40

Lee County: 467

Limestone County: 71

Lowndes County: 164

Macon County: 58

Madison County: 284

Marengo County: 121

Marion County: 108

Marshall County: 643

Mobile County: 1,874

Monroe County: 23

Montgomery County: 1,052

Morgan County: 142

Perry County: 26

Pickens County: 86

Pike County: 125

Randolph County: 122

Russell County: 118

Shelby County: 419

St. Clair County: 98

Sumter County: 170

Talladega County: 84

Tallapoosa County: 384

Tuscaloosa County: 454

Walker County: 172

Washington County: 63

Wilcox County: 110

Winston County: 52

Total: 13,414

