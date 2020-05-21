Alabama has 7,951 ‘presumed recoveries,’ 529 deaths from coronavirus

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,414 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
Of those cases, the department says 4,336 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
In a new set of numbers released for the first time Thursday night, the state says 7,951 patients are "presumed recoveries." The state says this number will be updated weekly.
There are 529 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Three in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 11 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 23 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, five in Franklin County, four in Greene County, three in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 85 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 107 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 28 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, five in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 59 in Tallapoosa County, nine in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and six in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 147
Baldwin County: 270
Barbour County: 100
Bibb County: 52
Blount County: 48
Bullock County: 71
Butler County: 321
Calhoun County: 136
Chambers County: 330
Cherokee County: 31
Chilton County: 84
Choctaw County: 133
Clarke County: 91
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 184
Colbert County: 112
Conecuh County: 23
Coosa County: 33
Covington County: 62
Crenshaw County: 52
Cullman County: 73
Dale County: 76
Dallas County: 179
DeKalb County: 209
Elmore County: 238
Escambia County: 39
Etowah County: 226
Fayette County: 10
Franklin County: 411
Geneva County: 28
Greene County: 88
Hale County: 110
Henry County: 48
Houston County: 154
Jackson County: 69
Jefferson County: 1,469
Lamar County: 18
Lauderdale County: 119
Lawrence County: 40
Lee County: 467
Limestone County: 71
Lowndes County: 164
Macon County: 58
Madison County: 284
Marengo County: 121
Marion County: 108
Marshall County: 643
Mobile County: 1,874
Monroe County: 23
Montgomery County: 1,052
Morgan County: 142
Perry County: 26
Pickens County: 86
Pike County: 125
Randolph County: 122
Russell County: 118
Shelby County: 419
St. Clair County: 98
Sumter County: 170
Talladega County: 84
Tallapoosa County: 384
Tuscaloosa County: 454
Walker County: 172
Washington County: 63
Wilcox County: 110
Winston County: 52
Total: 13,414