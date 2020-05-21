Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama has 7,951 ‘presumed recoveries,’ 529 deaths from coronavirus

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 21, 2020 9:41 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 9:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 13,414 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

Of those cases, the department says 4,336 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

In a new set of numbers released for the first time Thursday night, the state says 7,951 patients are "presumed recoveries." The state says this number will be updated weekly.

There are 529 coronavirus deaths in Alabama:a: Three in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 11 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 23 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Conecuh County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, two in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, three in DeKalb County, seven in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, five in Franklin County, four in Greene County, three in Hale County, one in Henry County, three in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 85 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 32 in Lee County, 10 in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, 10 in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 107 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 28 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, four in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, five in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 59 in Tallapoosa County, nine in Tuscaloosa County, one in Walker County, five in Washington County, and six in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 147

Baldwin County: 270

Barbour County: 100

Bibb County: 52

Blount County: 48

Bullock County: 71

Butler County: 321

Calhoun County: 136

Chambers County: 330

Cherokee County: 31

Chilton County: 84

Choctaw County: 133

Clarke County: 91

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 184

Colbert County: 112

Conecuh County: 23

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 62

Crenshaw County: 52

Cullman County: 73

Dale County: 76

Dallas County: 179

DeKalb County: 209

Elmore County: 238

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 226

Fayette County: 10

Franklin County: 411

Geneva County: 28

Greene County: 88

Hale County: 110

Henry County: 48

Houston County: 154

Jackson County: 69

Jefferson County: 1,469

Lamar County: 18

Lauderdale County: 119

Lawrence County: 40

Lee County: 467

Limestone County: 71

Lowndes County: 164

Macon County: 58

Madison County: 284

Marengo County: 121

Marion County: 108

Marshall County: 643

Mobile County: 1,874

Monroe County: 23

Montgomery County: 1,052

Morgan County: 142

Perry County: 26

Pickens County: 86

Pike County: 125

Randolph County: 122

Russell County: 118

Shelby County: 419

St. Clair County: 98

Sumter County: 170

Talladega County: 84

Tallapoosa County: 384

Tuscaloosa County: 454

Walker County: 172

Washington County: 63

Wilcox County: 110

Winston County: 52

Total: 13,414

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13052

Reported Deaths: 522
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1822106
Jefferson143383
Montgomery99427
Marshall6419
Lee46132
Tuscaloosa4318
Shelby41419
Franklin3995
Tallapoosa37959
Chambers33123
Butler31211
Madison2854
Baldwin2708
Elmore2267
Etowah22310
DeKalb2063
Coffee1841
Dallas1723
Walker1641
Sumter1645
Lowndes15510
Houston1493
Autauga1363
Calhoun1363
Morgan1321
Choctaw1293
Pike1210
Randolph1207
Marengo1186
Lauderdale1172
Russell1160
Colbert1102
Wilcox1086
Marion10810
Hale1062
Barbour961
St. Clair951
Clarke892
Pickens864
Greene864
Chilton831
Talladega822
Cullman710
Dale710
Limestone690
Jackson662
Bullock641
Washington625
Covington591
Macon582
Crenshaw522
Bibb521
Winston500
Henry481
Blount471
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee300
Clay272
Geneva260
Perry230
Monroe222
Conecuh220
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events