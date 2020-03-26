Clear
Alabama has 449 coronavirus cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 449 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its website on Thursday, and it's reporting 449 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. That's an increase of 63 cases.

The department reports one person has died from the illness. In total, 2,812 people have been tested. 

Since numbers released on Wednesday afternoon:

*DeKalb County has its first case.

*Cullman County now has 6 cases, an increase of two.

*Limestone County now has 10 cases, an increase of four.

*Madison County now has 37 cases, an increase of two.

*Marshall County now has 3 cases, an increase of two.

*Morgan County now has 7 cases, an increase of two.

See the full breakdown by county here

