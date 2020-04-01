Alabama has 1,000 coronavirus cases

As of 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

There are 17 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the state, four in Chambers County, one in Jackson County, one in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, two in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, two in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 24 more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died. Their deaths have not yet been officially attributed to coronavirus.

Here's the breakdown of cases by county:

Autauga County: 7

Baldwin County: 19

Bibb County: 3

Blount County: 5

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 9

Chambers County: 36

Cherokee County: 2

Chilton County: 11

Choctaw County: 3

Clay County: 2

Cleburne County: 5

Colbert County: 4

Coosa County: 4

Covington County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 8

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 4

Elmore County: 12

Escambia County: 1

Etowah County: 8

Fayette County: 1

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 3

Hale County: 1

Houston County: 8

Jackson County: 8

Jefferson County: 282

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 12

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 75

Limestone County: 22

Lowndes County: 1

Macon County: 1

Madison County: 100

Marengo County: 4

Marion County: 9

Marshall County: 6

Mobile County: 53

Monroe County: 1

Montgomery County: 31

Morgan County: 20

Pickens County: 4

Pike County: 4

Randolph County: 2

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 15

Shelby County: 86

Sumter County: 1

Talladega County: 7

Tallapoosa County: 13

Tuscaloosa County: 30

Walker County: 32

Washington County: 3

Wilcox County: 3

Winston County: 2

Total: 1,000

