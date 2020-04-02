Alabama had 80,984 unemployment claims filed last week

The Alabama Department of Labor says 80,984 unemployment claims were filed during the week of March 22 to March 28.
Of those claims, 74,844 are coronavirus-related.
The department says all industries experienced increases. The majority of claims were from employees in the Accommodation and Food Services industry at 14,752. The Health Care and Social Assistance, Remediation Services, Retail Trade and Manufacturing industries also had high amounts of claims.
Madison County had the third highest number of claims in the state, at 6,370.
