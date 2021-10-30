Alabama governor files lawsuit against COVID vaccine mandates

Governor Kay Ivey along with other state governors and agencies are filiing a lawsuit against the Biden administration's COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers.

"I have joined a lawsuit to fight back against the outrageous, overreaching Biden vaccine mandates. From the moment the White House tried to force this vaccine on to Americans, I have said that Alabama is standing strong against it and that the best way to stop this is to go to the courts. I am proud to take this important step and join Georgia and other states to pursue the most effective legal path to stop this vaccine mandate dead in its tracks. Alabamians are overwhelmingly against these egregious, overreaching federal mandates, and I stand firmly with them," Governor Kay Ivey said.

The complaint says the mandate would cause Alabama to lose a "staggering" amount of money. They also fear many employees will leave their jobs if forced to get vaccinated causing state agencies to face a bigger labor shortage than they already that.

Six other states are also attached to this lawsuit including Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

The attorney general's office also filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration.