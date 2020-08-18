Alabama football: No tailgating, 80% fewer fans in stadium due to coronavirus

The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that seating in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the upcoming football season will limit it to about 20 percent capacity.

This is due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama public health guidance on social distancing regarding the spread of coronavirus, the university said in a news release.

All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.

Tailgating will not be allowed.

Spectators must wear face coverings when they enter the stadium.

And before entering the stadium, ticket holders will have to complete a GuideSafe Event Passport that screens them for coronavirus.

